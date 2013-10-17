Oct 17 Police in the eastern Canadian province
of New Brunswick arrested about 40 people on Thursday after
efforts to dismantle a highway barricade turned violent and
protesters against shale gas exploration set several police
vehicles on fire.
The incident came in response to a weeks-long protest by
activists and local aboriginals, who blocked a road near the
town of Rexton to try to slow work by SWN Resources Canada, a
subsidiary of Southwestern Energy Co, which is exploring
shale gas properties in the area.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) moved in early on
Thursday to break up the blockade. They said officers were
attacked with Molotov cocktails and at least one shot was fired,
but not by them.
Susan Levi-Peters, the former chief of the nearby Elsipogtog
aboriginal reserve, said the police had moved in aggressively on
unarmed protesters.
"The RCMP is coming in here with their tear gas - they even
had dogs on us," she said. "They were acting like we're standing
there with weapons, while we are standing there, as women, with
drums and eagle feathers. This is crazy. This is not Canada."
Levi-Peters said six police vehicles were burning in the
street and the Elsipogtog chief and some of the reserve's
council members had been arrested.
A police spokeswoman was not immediately available to
confirm the arrests, but pictures of Elsipogtog chief Aaron Sock
and two others being escorted away by police were posted on
Twitter.
The RCMP said dozens of people were arrested on various
charges, including weapons offences, mischief and refusing to
abide by the court injunction.
"The RCMP has worked diligently with all parties involved in
hopes for a peaceful resolution," said Constable Jullie
Rogers-Marsh. "Those efforts have not been successful. Tensions
were rising and serious criminal acts are being committed."
Members of the Elsipogtog reserve have long opposed SWN's
efforts to explore for gas in the region. They want a moratorium
on shale gas exploration and say the company did not consult
them before starting work.
Their efforts have been buoyed by the "Idle no More"
movement, a grassroots effort to bring more attention to the
poor living conditions on native reserves and to help aboriginal
communities gain more control over natural resource projects.