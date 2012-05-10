TORONTO May 10 The Globe and Mail, one of
Canada's biggest newspapers, plans to begin charging readers for
access to articles on its website amid an industrywide search
for alternatives to slumping print business.
The Toronto-based newspaper has yet to decide how many
articles a reader will be able to access for free or what price
it will charge after that number has been reached, it said on
Thursday. Staff are also being asked to take unpaid leave over
the summer to cut costs.
Publishers have struggled for several years to define a
profitable business model for online content even as advertising
and circulation of their traditional print products drop off.
Earlier this week, the publishers of the Toronto Star and
the Sun chain of titles separately said weak print advertising
sales weighed on their quarterly results.
The publisher of the country's biggest chain of daily
newspapers, including the flagship National Post, posted a loss
last month and said it might sell its headquarters as it cuts
costs and reshapes for a digital age.
Several top-tier newspapers have initiated varying models by
which readers must subscribe or pay for online content.
Pearson Plc's Financial Times and News Corp's
Wall Street Journal, which emphasize corporate rather
than general news for elite readerships, have both put much of
their online content behind a paywall.
The New York Times Co recently tightened its online
policy, halving the number of articles readers can view for
free.
The Globe is controlled by the Thomson family's holding
company, Woodbridge Company Ltd, which also owns a majority
interest in Thomson Reuters Corp.