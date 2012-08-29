OTTAWA Aug 29 Canada is now formally reviewing
CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian
oil firm Nexen Inc, Industry Minister Christian Paradis
said on Wednesday.
The Conservative government has an initial 45-day period to
examine the bid by the Chinese company under the Investment
Canada Act but can extend that by another 30 days.
"I can now confirm that CNOOC has filed an application for
review of its proposed acquisition of Nexen under the Investment
Canada Act and I am conducting a review of the proposed
investment," Paradis said through a spokeswoman.