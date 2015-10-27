FORT SIMPSON, Northwest Territories, Canada, Oct 27 (Thomson
Reuters Foundation) - S hipping food to this remote village is
never easy, but when the river linking it to the rest of
Canada's sprawling Northwest Territories starts freezing in
November, groceries must be airlifted in by helicopter.
Logistical challenges like this push food prices in Canada's
far north, particularly for fresh fruits and vegetables, to
levels unaffordable for many local residents.
Hunger rates across the north are far higher than the
Canadian average, with the region's indigenous peoples
particularly hard hit.
More than 60 percent of children in Nunavut, Canada's most
northern territory with a majority indigenous population, aren't
getting enough to eat, according to a campaign group.
The rates are lower in the two other northern regions, just
over 30 percent in the Northwest Territories, and under 20
percent in the Yukon.
"People make do and make ends meet," said Diana Bronson,
head of Food Secure Canada, a research group. "The cost of
living is high and incomes are low (in parts of the north).
Children are going to bed hungry every night."
The newly elected Liberal government of Canadian Prime
Minister-designate Justin Trudeau has promised to spend an
additional $40 million over four years on the Nutrition North
food subsidy program, on top of the $60 million currently spent
annually.
Campaigners welcome the move, but some say money alone won't
be enough to deal with the north's hunger challenges.
HEALTHY FOOD, HIGH COSTS
At Northern grocery, the main store in Fort Simpson, a
kilogram of wrinkly red peppers costs C$9.59 ($7.27) while an
avocado is about C$3, nearly double the price in other parts of
Canada.
In February, it's not uncommon to pay C$12 ($9.10) for a
single pepper, one shopper said, as prices often rise during
winter months making healthy eating an expensive endeavor.
"We do our best to provide the healthiest food we can," John
Dempsey, the manager of Northern grocery in the village of
around 1,200 people, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Transportation is a major cost due to the length of the
supply chain," he said during the store's lunchtime rush, as
customers chatted and local residents in camouflaged hunting
jackets bought pizza, orange juice and bananas.
The store, located a seven hour drive from the territorial
capital Yellowknife, does its best to keep prices stable, even
as transportation costs vary due to the weather, Dempsey said.
When the Liard River connecting Fort Simpson to the
territory's main road is freezing or thawing in autumn or
spring, the local ferry cannot operate.
Trucks must unload food on one side of the river and have it
transported into town on a helicopter. During winter months,
trucks drive across ice roads to access the town.
DIETS CHANGE WITH THE CLIMATE
Norma Kassi, a researcher on indigenous communities, didn't
grow up waiting for helicopters to bring groceries to the
neighbourhood store - like thousands of others, she used to get
most of her food directly from the land.
An indigenous Gwich'in from the Yukon Territory, she grew up
eating caribou, beavers and fish hunted by family and friends.
But like thousands of others, she is now dependent on the
grocery store.
The caribou population in Canada's north has crashed,
climate change is making it more dangerous to go out hunting
because of melting ice and unpredictable weather and fish the
family once ate are now contaminated with pollutants, she said.
"Almost everything we ate when I was a kid came from the
land," 61-year-old Kassi, from the Arctic Institute of
Community-Based Research, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Traditional foods (caribou and other animals) are
inaccessible nowadays due to climate change... that's what is
causing a lot of the problem."
This shift away from traditional foods towards imported
goods shipped into the north at high cost, has had a profound
impact on the region's indigenous people, she said.
The territory of Nunavut now faces the "highest documented
rate of food insecurity for any Indigenous population living in
a developed country", according to the Council of Canadian
Academies, a government-backed research group.
Indigenous people in the north are six times more likely to
face hunger than other Canadians, the United Nations Special
Rapporteur on the Right to Food said following a visit to Canada
in 2012.
While she supports the incoming government's plan to
increase subsidies for the Nutrition North program, Kassi said
the region needs to produce more of its own food.
Rather than simply subsidizing the transportation of food
from the south, the basis of the Nutrition North program, she
believes the government should invest in greenhouses for
community gardens and training so local people can raise
livestock.
"We (indigenous people) want to be involved," she said. "In
a country that's rich with lots of resources this (hunger) is
uncalled for."
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault, Editing by Ros Russell please
add:; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)