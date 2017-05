WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 26 Canada has selected a group of nuclear engineering and management firms, including SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, to operate a subsidiary of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford said on Friday.

Ottawa picked the group, called Canadian National Energy Alliance, after a bidding process to run Canadian Nuclear Laboratories. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)