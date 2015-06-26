(Adds details on management group, background on labs)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 26 Canada has selected
a group of engineering and management firms, including
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, to operate a government-owned
nuclear laboratory that is one the world's biggest sources of
medical isotopes.
Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford said on Friday that
the government picked the group, called Canadian National Energy
Alliance, after a bidding process. It will operate Canadian
Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), which is part of government-owned
Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd (AECL).
Ottawa said in 2013 that it wanted to find a private
operator to run the largest CNL site at Chalk River, Ontario.
Chalk River includes a problem-plagued nuclear reactor that is
currently Canada's only source of medical isotopes and produces
a large portion of the world's supply.
The reactor is set to cease production in 2018 and Canada is
funding research into alternative, commercial supplies of
medical isotopes.
The selected group also includes Rolls-Royce Civil Nuclear
Canada Ltd, CH2M HILL Canada Ltd, Fluor Government
Group-Canada, Inc, and EnergySolutions Canada Group Ltd.
The government sold the AECL division that produces Candu
nuclear power plants to Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin in 2011 for
C$15 million ($12 million).
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
