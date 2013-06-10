By Peter N Henderson
| TORONTO, June 10
TORONTO, June 10 Canada will make operators of
nuclear power plants liable for the first C$1 billion ($980
million) of damages in the event of an accident, up from C$75
million under existing rules, Natural Resources Minister Joe
Oliver said on Monday.
Oliver also told a nuclear conference that Canada's
Conservative government intends to increase the period during
which compensation claims can be made after a disaster to 30
years from 10 years.
"In Canada, the fundamental principle of our environmental
liability regime is polluter pay," he said, noting that the
country's current rules on civil liability for power plant
operators are almost 40 years old.
"Times and standards have changed significantly. The current
law limits civil liability for the operator of a nuclear
facility to $75 million. This is no longer acceptable."
Oliver said the legislation to enact the changes would bring
Canada, which has never experienced a serious nuclear accident,
into line with Britain, France, Spain and other European
nations, which he said were adopting liability limits of C$900
million.
"Most importantly, it will continue to require that the
liability of the operator be absolute and exclusive. This means
there is no need to prove fault and no one else can be held
liable," he said.
Statistics Canada data shows that nuclear power stations
produced around 15 percent of all Canadian electricity in March.
Canada has 19 working reactors, 18 of them in the populous
central province of Ontario.
The Canadian Environmental Law Association said the C$1
billion cap is too low. Executive Director Theresa McClenaghan
told Reuters the new legislation also makes no provision for
third party liability, which means suppliers cannot be held
accountable.
Oliver did not say when the government would introduce the
legislation. The House of Commons will suspend work later this
month for the annual summer break and legislators are not due
back until September.
Oliver noted that "the likelihood of a serious incident in
this country is exceedingly small".
All Canada's reactors are made by Candu Energy, a subsidiary
of Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
The new liability threshold is still tiny compared with the
estimated clean-up costs from Japan's Fukushima nuclear
disaster, caused when a tsunami flooded a power station.
The Japan Center for Economic Research, a Tokyo-based think
tank, has estimated that decontamination costs alone in the
Fukushima residential area could reach as much as $600 billion,
and there are also huge costs to decommission the reactors and
compensate victims.