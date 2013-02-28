Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Feb 28 Canada will fund three institutions that are seeking ways to make medical isotopes without using nuclear reactors, and hope the isotopes can be commercially available by 2016, officials said on Thursday.
The government also announced that Canada wants the private sector to run Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd's Chalk River facility. Chalk River hosts an ageing problem-plagued reactor, currently the only Canadian source of the isotopes used widely in medical imaging.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.