By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 16 After years of enduring
spiralling operating costs Canada's oil and gas industry is
being hit by price deflation, as producers push to share the
pain of low crude prices with contractors, service providers and
suppliers
Lower costs have eased some of the bite from slumping oil
prices for producers who have seen profit dive over the last six
months.
But there is no silver lining for the hundreds of oilfield
service providers - ranging from drillers to well service firms
to trucking companies - that are having to jostle for business
by dropping prices and renegotiating contracts.
"The pressure on pricing was almost instantaneous and right
across the board," Precision Drilling Corp Chief
Executive Kevin Neveu told investors on Thursday after Canada's
largest drilling contractor reported a steep loss.
Customers have been quick to press for reduced drilling
costs and spot market rates are down between 10 and 20 percent,
he said.
One employee at an environmental and drilling services
company in Calgary, who declined to be named, also said most
producers had targeted a 20 percent cut in operating costs.
Many suppliers and service providers have offered at least
that discount or more, the employee said, on the assumption that
if they do not, a competitor will.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd sent letters to
suppliers and contractors late last year asking them to consider
what they could do to cut their rates, Chief Financial Officer
Corey Bieber told a conference in January.
Many came back offering a 10 percent reduction, but Bieber
said Canadian Natural was looking for more.
Mark Scholz, president of the Canadian Association of
Drilling Contractors, said some drillers are operating almost at
cost in order to keep as much of their fleet working in the
field as possible.
These lower operating costs help keep production going even
at U.S. crude's recent five-year low around $44 a barrel,
suggesting global prices may have to fall even further to
curtail new supplies.
CONTROLLING COSTS
No producer welcomes falling crude prices. But executives
including Canadian Natural's Bieber say operating costs have
mushroomed in recent years, and the slowdown could be an
opportunity to bring them back under control.
The tight labor market in Alberta and remote location of
projects meant competition for workers and materials was fierce,
inflating wages and prices.
Statistics Canada data shows the average weekly wage for
workers in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction in
November was C$2,090.98, more than double the national average.
Husky Energy Inc is planning C$400 million to C$600
million in operating cost savings this year from its C$3.0
billion to C$3.1 billion budget.
Canada's largest oil and gas producer, Suncor Energy Inc
, is aiming to save C$600 million to C$800 million over
the next two years, with 20 to 30 percent of that expected to
come from contractors, consultants and professional services.
Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams said there was
"definitely" deflationary pressure in the contracting and
construction business at the moment. He cited cheaper fuel,
fewer fly-in, fly-out oil sands workers and improving workforce
productivity as examples of falling costs.
Suncor trimmed production costs by more than C$2 per barrel
since last year, while Canadian Natural revised its 2015 outlook
to reflect an expected C$1 drop in oil sands mining costs.
Mike Wittner, Societe Generale's head of global oil research
in New York, said the question of how much further operating
costs could drop was "a wild card."
"It has a way to play out. It's just started, it's hard to
say at this point where we end up," Wittner said in Calgary last
month.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Matthew Lewis)