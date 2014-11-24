By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 24 The world has become a
more difficult place for the small, intrepid Canadian oil
explorers that roam the globe hunting for the next big petroleum
discovery.
Like the big-game hunters that once ranged Africa, these
small-cap explorers and producers (E&Ps) call their quest for
billion barrel-plus oil deposits "elephant-hunting", and for
many the thrill of the chase is a big part of why they are in
business.
"A guy can invest in the Alberta oil sands or a Bakken
shale-type company and they are going to make a little bit of
money, but they are not going to hit that grand-slam home run we
are looking for in elephant country," said Mark Sommer,
spokesman at Simba Energy.
But Ebola, Islamic State and the Ukraine conflict have made
an already tough market tougher for these companies, while
potential investors are finding the North American shale boom a
more comfortable place for their money.
Some of the E&Ps are trying to diversify and bring
production back home to Canada's more stable environment. For
most, however, that is not an option. Their expertise lies in
finding and proving oil deposits, not asset development.
At Simba Energy, the bulk of its operations are in Kenya but
it also has assets in Ebola-stricken Liberia and in Mali, where
Tuareg rebels are demanding greater autonomy.
The company is trying to exit Mali and will re-evaluate its
Liberian operations if the Ebola outbreak lasts more than
another six months, Sommer said.
CAPITAL COMPETITION
The E&Ps have always faced some challenges operating in
risky areas but only recently has the sector also had to compete
with North American shale plays for capital.
E&Ps operating internationally have raised about $6 billion
in capital this year, about 10 percent of global issues in the
sector, according to RBC Capital Markets. The other 90 percent
went to North America.
Merger and acquisition activity in the sector is at a
six-year low. On Canada's TSX Venture Exchange, which has a long
history of pairing risk-tolerant investors with companies
drilling in distant and dangerous places, initial public
offerings have been down two years in a row.
Chris Beltgens, corporate development manager at East West
Petroleum, said he has been frustrated by the way the
conflict in Ukraine has soured investor attitudes toward
East-West' activities in neighboring Romania.
And a tough market for E&Ps bodes ill for exploration
worldwide as small caps are often first to drill in a new
region.
If drilling is successful, larger companies take note and
follow or buy the E&P outright as commodity trading house
Glencore did with Caracal Energy and its Chad assets
earlier this year.
"They (E&Ps) start off with prospectivity and follow with
exploration success," said Sonny Mottahed, chief executive at
Black Spruce Merchant Capital. "We have gone through three years
in the international E&P space where this has been a fairly
challenging outcome."
COMING HOME
Some E&Ps are trying to make the switch from international
to domestic.
When new management took over Groundstar Resources Ltd
two years ago it decided to shift operations back to
Canada, and it now has production in Saskatchewan. The company
left Iraqi Kurdistan in 2013 but still has operations in Egypt.
"When we took over we basically said let's come back closer
to home and develop assets over here and get ourselves to a much
more stable cash flow company," said chief financial officer
Shabir Premji.
Calvalley Petroleum is trying to diversify assets
so production is not solely concentrated in Yemen, where
sectarian warfare is a danger.
Others are hanging on. Mena Hydrocarbons halted
drilling in Syria two years ago but CEO Magdy Bassaly said it
will return if the country stabilizes as the company's well is a
good prospect.
