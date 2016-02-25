* Funding focused on smaller companies in oil & gas sector
* EDC wants firms to be able to benefit from turnaround
(Adds comments from official, background)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 25 Export Development
Canada (EDC) said it would provide up to C$750 million ($554
million) to Canadian companies to help support the Canadian oil
and natural gas sector, which has been hit by a slump in oil
prices.
Canada's export agency said on Thursday that the funding
would focus on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), where
it can be most effective helping sustain employment and
strengthening the economy.
Mairead Lavery, senior vice president, business development,
at the EDC said the prolonged downturn in the price of oil had
had a profound impact on Canada's smaller oil and gas supply and
service companies.
Industry bodies estimate around 100,000 workers have lost
their jobs in Canada's oil and gas sector and companies have
slashed capital spending and deferred nearly 20 major oil sands
projects in a bid to weather the downturn.
"Our goal is to make sure that well run companies have the
financial tools they need to get through this downturn. We want
them to be ready to take advantage of the turnaround when it
happens," Lavery said in a statement.
The EDC said particular focus would be placed on helping
companies increase productivity, investing in infrastructure and
new technology and building the sector's environmental
sustainability.
($1 = 1.3541 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Reese)