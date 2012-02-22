* Enbridge, Kinder Morgan apportion lines moving Canada oil
* Tight pipe space a factor behind deep crude discounts
* New pipeline projects several years away
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 22 Canadian oil
producers face another month of tight pipeline capacity leading
out of Alberta, a key factor cited for bargain-basement
discounts for their output, which has cut into corporate
earnings over the past two months.
Enbridge Inc and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
, which run the three of the four major crude pipeline
systems from Alberta, had to ration space for March after
volumes nominated by their shippers exceeded capacity, in some
cases by wide margins.
Companies face smaller than hoped for shipments on Kinder
Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline system to Vancouver and
Washington state from Alberta, the downstream leg of its
Express-Platte system to southern Illinois, and on Enbridge's
Line 5 to Sarnia, Ontario, from Superior, Wisconsin.
The restrictions, known as apportionment, come at a time of
rising production from Canada's oil sands and producers and
analysts say it highlights the need for increased pipeline
capacity and diversified markets for the supply.
Several multibillion-dollar projects have been proposed,
some by Enbridge and Kinder Morgan, to increase the takeaway
capacity, but they face several hurdles, including opposition by
environmental groups and aboriginal communities, and lengthy
public hearings.
They include Enbridge's C$5.5 billion ($5.5 billion)
Northern Gateway pipeline to Canada's Pacific Coast from
Alberta, a project aimed at opening up vast new markets in Asia
and increasing business in California. That project is currently
undergoing regulatory proceedings expected to last through 2013.
On Tuesday, Kinder Morgan said it had garnered enough
support from shippers to take the next step in a planned C$3.8
billion expansion of its Trans Mountain system, one that would
double capacity to 600,000 barrels a day.
Neither offer short-term relief for Canadian producers,
however, as they would not start operations until 2017 or later.
Prices for Canadian light synthetic crude tumbled this month
as burgeoning supplies, an outage at a major U.S. Midwest
refinery and tight pipeline space led to record discounts in the
mid-$20s per barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate
crude. This was for March delivery.
April synthetic was quoted in a range of flat to $7 under
WTI on Wednesday.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for April had a range of
$26.50-$30 a barrel under WTI, which was similar to discounts
seen at the end of the trade window for March.
Among the pipelines, Kinder Morgan said its Trans Mountain
line was overbooked by 69.4 percent for March, meaning shippers
would be able to move just 30.6 percent of nominated volumes.
The line serves refineries in Vancouver, northwestern Washington
and an export terminal in Vancouver's harbor.
Its 280,000 bpd Express Pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta is
not apportioned for March, but just 19 percent of nominated
volumes will flow on the downstream leg of that system, the
Platte pipeline to Wood River, Illinois, from Wyoming.
Enbridge's 491,000 bpd Line 5, which serves refineries in
Michigan and southern Ontario, will move 73 percent of nominated
volumes next month, the company said.