OTTAWA Oct 17 The Canadian government, reacting
to the July inferno in Quebec involving a runaway train carrying
oil, imposed a new regulation on Thursday requiring tests to be
conducted on crude oil before transporting or importing it into
Canada.
Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said the new measure, to
enhance the safety of dangerous goods, would require "any person
who imports or transports crude oil to conduct classification
tests on crude oil."
After the disaster at Lac-Megantic, Quebec, which killed 47
people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage,
Canadian inspectors determined that the oil it carried was more
explosive than labeled. The oil came from a U.S. Bakken
oilfield.