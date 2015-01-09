CALGARY Jan 9 A million square feet of downtown office space in Calgary, Canada's oil industry capital, close to 3 percent of the total, will likely empty in the next six months as companies put off expansions and slash budgets amid tumbling oil prices, commercial real estate experts say.

Commercial real estate service firm Cushman & Wakefield Ltd. says it expects vacancy rates in downtown Calgary, where most of Canada's oil and gas companies are headquartered, to increase to about 8.5 percent from 5.5 percent currently by year-end.

"The bulk of that will be the sublet space coming on to the market and it's not going to change until the (oil) pricing situation and the demand situation improve," said Robert MacDougall, a Calgary-based senior managing director at the firm.

Global oil prices, which have been declining since June, sank to their lowest level since April 2009 on Friday on persistent worry over a global supply glut.

The Western Canadian province of Alberta, in which Calgary is the biggest city, produces the bulk of Canada's oil, and Alberta's oil sands are the largest single source of U.S. oil imports.

Shell Canada announced on Friday it will cut from 5 to 10 percent of the about 3,000 jobs at its Alberta oil sands operations.

As companies pulled back during the fourth quarter of 2014, nearly 350,000 square feet of mostly downtown Calgary office space hit the market for sublease, according to Cushman data.

MacDougall predicts another one million square feet of sublet space will come to market by June.

"There is definitely a season of change in Calgary," said Damien Mills, Western Canada managing director for commercial real estate services firm JLL.

"But I am not overly pessimistic as you would have to see a sustained shift for it to become a tenants' market."

Until recently, buoyant oil prices had fueled a commercial real estate boom in Calgary, which with a population of about 1.2 million is Canada's third-largest city. Companies such as Oxford Properties and Ivanhoe Cambridge, the property arms of major Canadian pension funds, have been pouring money into the construction of new towers.

More than 3.8 million square feet of office space is now under construction for delivery by 2017, with another 2.2 million square feet proposed by developers, according to Cushman data. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Peter Galloway)