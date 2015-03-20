By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Canada's top rodeo is
feeling the impact of the global oil price plunge, with bids to
sponsor one of the Calgary Stampede's main events down more than
20 percent from last year.
The 103-year-old Stampede is a 10-day festival of rodeo,
street parties and corporate entertainment held in Canada's oil
capital every July.
Nightly chuckwagon races are among its headline events.
Drivers, supported by outriders, race chuckwagons emblazoned
with the logos of sponsors and pulled by a team of four horses
in front of a cheering crowd of thousands.
The rights to advertise on top riders' chuckwagon canvases
are sold off each spring in an auction that many in Calgary
consider a barometer of economic sentiment.
This year, total bids fell 21 percent from 2014 to
C$2,782,000 ($2.21 million), reflecting the mood in a city where
layoffs among oil producers are mounting.
Benchmark oil prices have plunged more than half since last
June due to a global supply glut, with U.S. crude last
trading at just over $45 a barrel.
Despite the slide in bids, the 2015 total was still well
above the C$1,692,000 bid in 2009 following the last major
oil-price crash. The record auction year was 2012, the
Stampede's 100th birthday, when sponsors bid C$4,015,000.
"We are pretty ecstatic that our numbers are up above where
they were in 2009," said Paul Rosenberg, chief operating officer
at the Calgary Stampede. "About a 20 percent drop is to be
expected in challenging times."
($1 = 1.2568 Canadian dollars)
