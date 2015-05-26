PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta May 26 Cenovus Energy Inc evacuated all 90 workers from its Narrows Lake oil sands project in northeastern Alberta on Tuesday as a precaution against wildfires raging in the region, the company said.
Narrows Lake is Cenovus's third major oil sands project, and currently has no production. Construction began on the project in late 2013 but was deferred last year due to low oil prices. (Reporting by Nia Williams)
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces pricing of its public offering of 8.625% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual fixed to floating rate preference units