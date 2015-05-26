CALGARY, Alberta May 26 Cenovus Energy Inc evacuated all 90 workers from its Narrows Lake oil sands project in northeastern Alberta on Tuesday as a precaution against wildfires raging in the region, the company said.

Narrows Lake is Cenovus's third major oil sands project, and currently has no production. Construction began on the project in late 2013 but was deferred last year due to low oil prices. (Reporting by Nia Williams)