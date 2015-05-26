(Adds evacuation details, status of other projects)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta May 26 Cenovus Energy Inc
evacuated all 90 workers from its Narrows Lake oil
sands project in northeastern Alberta on Tuesday as a precaution
against wildfires, the company said.
Narrows Lake is Cenovus's third major oil sands project, and
currently has no production. Construction began on the project
in late 2013 but was deferred last year due to low oil prices.
Cenovus, which shut down operations at its Foster Creek
project over the weekend, joined MEG Energy and Statoil
in pulling workers from their sites on Tuesday as the
wildfire threat across Alberta intensified.
The Alberta government said there are 70 forest fires
burning, with 20 considered out of control.
Cenovus said the fire was 15 kilometres northwest of its
Narrows Lake site, which lies approximately 150 kilometres south
of Fort McMurray.
The company had already evacuated 1,800 workers and shut
down production at Foster Creek due to a separate blaze in the
Cold Lake region, which threatened the only access road to the
site.
Cenovus also shut down its Birch Mountain natural gas plant
northwest of Fort McMurray on Monday, and evacuated two workers
by helicopter.
Other fires are burning in the vicinity of its Pelican Lake
heavy oil and Christina Lake oil sands projects in northern
Alberta. "These projects are not currently under threat and are
operating normally. We will continue to monitor the progress of
these fires and take any necessary steps to protect the safety
of our workers," Cenovus said in a statement.
(Editing by Grant McCool)