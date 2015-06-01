By Nia Williams and Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 Firefighters made
progress tackling wildfires in the key oil-producing region of
northern Alberta on Monday, although a number of oil sands
projects stayed shut down, keeping around 10 percent of total
oil sands production offline.
For more than a week 233,000 barrels per day of oil sands
crude has been shut in after companies with facilities close to
uncontrolled wildfires rushed to evacuate staff. The Western
Canadian province of Alberta is the major source of U.S. oil
imports.
Over the weekend the number of fires dropped to 35 from 42
on Friday. Five were classed as out of control.
The wildfire hazard in the Lac la Biche region, where
Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
evacuated two major projects, was downgraded to
"moderate" from "extreme" by the Alberta government.
The 31,000-hectare (77,000-acre) blaze continued to burn
uncontrolled on a Canadian military air weapons range, about 15
kilometres (nine miles) from Cenovus's Foster Creek site and 25
kilometres from Canadian Natural's Primrose project. The fire
did not grow overnight, however.
Cenovus said the military was allowing teams into the
weapons range on Monday to assess hazards related to air
quality, power lines and wildlife.
"Once the range is deemed safe and any hazards have been
addressed, a small group of Cenovus essential staff will be
allowed to return to Foster Creek," the company said in a
statement. "They will inspect the facility, ensure safety and
security systems are operational and begin start-up procedures."
Cenovus had no estimate on when production would resume.
The company also evacuated 90 construction workers from its
Narrows Lake site last week due to a different fire roughly 15
kilometres away, and said that blaze was now under control.
The Narrows Lake project is not yet producing crude, and
Cenovus said it planned to restart construction on Tuesday.
Canadian Natural said it had no update on operations at its
fire-affected sites.
A 3,000-hectare wildfire burning near MEG Energy Corp's
Christina Lake site also remained out of control.
Statoil ASA had evacuated nonessential staff from
its 20,000 bpd Leismer oil sands project with no impact to
production, and said on Monday it hoped to remobilize evacuated
workers this week.
In the Canadian crude market, Western Canada Select heavy
blend crude for July delivery rose around 70 cents to trade at
$7.25 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark,
the narrowest differential in more than five years.
