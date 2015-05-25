(Adds Cenovus comment, Imperial and Husky status)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta May 25 A wildfire raging in
northeastern Alberta has shut down around 233,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of production at three oil sands projects and is
expected to remain out of control for "some while yet," a
provincial government spokesman said on Monday.
Over the weekend, Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd evacuated staff and halted output
at two sites as a precaution against the rapidly spreading
forest fire.
On Monday, CNRL said it also cut production at its nearby
Kirby South thermal project to 12,000 bpd from around 30,000
bpd.
In total, roughly 9 percent of Alberta's crude output is
offline as a result of the fire, with no clear indication of
when production can resume.
The Alberta government's wildlife information officer,
Geoffrey Driscoll, said the fire, which started on Friday, has
grown to more than 8,000 hectares and is still out of control.
"With the warm weather, it's not going to be under control
(on Monday) for sure, at least until we get some more
firefighters and or we get some weather that helps cool down the
area," Driscoll said.
Cenovus evacuated about 1,800 workers and shut down
production at its Foster Creek oil sands site, situated on the
Cold Lake Air Weapons Range (CLAWR) about 25 kilometers (15.5
miles) north of the wildfire.
The project, a 50-50 joint venture with ConocoPhillips
, averages about 135,000 bpd.
"We continue to monitor the situation and we're preparing to
get back in there quickly to start up our operations whenever we
get word that the situation is under control," Cenovus spokesman
Brett Harris said.
Harris said the full impact on Cenovus production would not
be clear until the fire is under control, but the company
estimated if the shutdown lasts five days and a gradual ramp-up
starts after that, the impact would be about 5,000 bpd for the
quarter.
CNRL evacuated personnel from its Primrose oil sands project
due to the nearby fire and shut in about 80,000 bpd of crude
production.
Neither project is directly threatened, but the fire has
closed the only access road to the sites.
"Once safe access to the CLAWR is permitted, Canadian
Natural will assess our operations and determine the next steps
to return to full operations accordingly," CNRL spokeswoman
Julie Woo said.
Imperial Oil Ltd and Husky Energy also
have oil sands projects in the Cold Lake region. Both producers
said operations were unaffected but they were monitoring the
situation closely.
Alberta's oil sands contain the world's third largest crude
reserves and the province is the largest exporter of crude to
the United States.
The government declared a province-wide fire ban on Monday
after an unusually hot dry spring.
(Editing by Leslie Adler and G Crosse)