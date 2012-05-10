BRUSSELS/OTTAWA May 10 There's a science to
using science.
On May 9, the government of Alberta released a study into
the extra carbon emitted by crude produced using oil sands
instead of more conventional sources. The study, by a unit of
California-based Jacobs Engineering Group, found that emissions
from oil-sand crude are just 12 percent higher than from regular
crude.
But the report was not just about the science. It also sent
a political signal to Europe: Canada's fight over oil sands is
not done yet.
As part its ambitious efforts to cut carbon emissions, the
European Union has proposed classifying crude produced from oil
sands, or tar sands as environmentalists and others call them,
as much dirtier than other fuels.
A 2011 study for the EU by Stanford University academic Adam
Brandt found that oil-sand crude was as much as 22 percent more
carbon intensive.
Canada, whose oil sands have helped it become an energy
power, fears such a ruling could imperil a resource it estimates
will add more than C$3 trillion to its economy over the next 25
years.
Which is why Ottawa has waged a concerted lobbying campaign
against Brussels' proposal over the past three years. An
examination of hundreds of pages of documents obtained under
access to information legislation in both Brussels and Ottawa,
some dating back to 2009, as well as interviews with leading
officials in both Canada and Europe show just how extensive that
effort has been.
The governments of Canada and Alberta, along with Canadian
companies, have wooed dozens of European parliamentarians,
offered trips to Alberta and sponsored conferences in an effort
that Chris Davies, a British Liberal Member of the European
Parliament and a backer of the EU proposal, said "has been
stunning in its intensity."
Satu Hassi, a Finnish MEP for the Greens and another backer
of the EU proposal, said the thing that sets Canada's camnpaign
apart is not its size but its official backing. "There have been
massive lobbying campaigns by the car industry, by the chemicals
industry, banks, food giants, etc. But so far I have not seen
such a lobbying campaign by any state."
Perhaps the most surprising thing about the campaign is that
virtually no fuel from Canadian oil sands reaches European
refineries. Ottawa's fear is that a European ruling will
influence other markets, including the United States, where
Canada currently sends virtually all its oil.
"We don't want the potential stigmatisation and we're quite
concerned about that issue," Canada's Natural Resources Minister
Joe Oliver told Reuters late last year.
"A GROWING REPUTATIONAL PROBLEM"
Canada's battle with the EU began in 2009 when Europe - the
largest economic market in the world - agreed to adopt a measure
called the Fuel Quality Directive to reduce the level of
greenhouse gases emitted by vehicles.
Brussels has still not agreed precisely how that will be
achieved, but in 2009 the Commission published findings that tar
sands might have a greenhouse gas intensity around one-fifth
higher than conventional crude.
Nearly all the massive reserves of oil concentrated in the
northern part of Canada's Alberta province - home to the world's
third largest proven reserves of crude after Saudi Arabia and
Venezuela - are in the form of tar sands.
The clay-like sands have to be dug up in open-pit mines with
massive shovels, or blasted with steam and pumped to the
surface, before oil can be extracted. The process means the oil
costs more to produce than regular crude, uses more water and
energy, and emits more carbon.
As Canada has developed its sands - the industry in Alberta
grew from 603,000 barrels a day in 2000 to 1.6 million in 2011 -
environmentalists and non-governmental organisations have
stepped up campaigning against the resource.
Canada's Conservative government - which touts Canada as a
"clean energy superpower" - counters that it needs to defend
itself against lies and unwarranted discrimination against the
tar sands.
Emails from Canadian diplomats and other documents show
Canada feared negative publicity could hit tens of billions of
dollars of investment in its industry by such European majors as
Royal Dutch Shell, BP, France's Total and Norway's Statoil.
"The oil sands are posing a growing reputational problem,
with the oil sands defining the Canadian brand," London-based
Canadian diplomat Sushma Gera wrote in a confidential e-mail on
August 20, 2010, which like many of the documents acquired
through Freedom of Information legislation has been
redacted. "With (a) recent increase in the NGO campaigns
targeting (the European) public, we anticipate increased risk to
Canadian interests much beyond the oil sands."
In late 2009, Ottawa set up a body it called the
Pan-European Oil Sands Team, which included diplomats from
embassies in London, Paris, Berlin, The Hague, Oslo, Brussels
and Canada. It also included representatives from the
environment and natural resources ministries, the Alberta
provincial government, and oil companies including Shell,
Statoil and Total.
Officials from the London-based Royal Bank of Scotland - a UK
state-owned bank - and the Canadian Association of Petroleum
Producers (CAPP), an energy industry group, rounded out the
roster.
"The principal objective of the Oil Sands Team is to reframe
the European debate on oil sands in a manner that protects and
advances Canadian interests related to the oil sands and broader
Canadian interests in Europe," wrote one diplomat in a
"Pan-European Oil Sands Advocacy Strategy" document dated May
2011.
"AT LEAST IT'S NOT BLOODY"
A few months after its launch, the team reported "a
resurgence of highly critical public campaigns" in Europe which
it expected to intensify.
"In order to counter these negative campaigns and media
coverage we will have to be proactive but strategic and coherent
in our approach. This will require significant resources," said
one document.
CAPP, whose members are a Who's Who of the Canadian energy
sector, provided C$30,000 for a conference on "New Energy
Frontiers" in June 2011 in Britain. Ottawa and Alberta each
contributed C$20,000.
Canada and Alberta also arranged a series of visits to the
tar sand fields for European decision-makers, legislators and
think-tanks. Much of the campaigning was done in Brussels and
European capitals, with officials from Ottawa and Alberta
meeting, phoning and writing to MEPS.
Friends of the Earth, an environmental group, used internal
EU documents to calculate that between late September 2009 and
late May 2011, Canadian officials and diplomats talked to their
European counterparts at least 105 times.
In August 2010, the Pan-European Oil Sands team reported:
"Oslo holds regular meetings with Statoil to update on each
others' activities and coordinate where appropriate. (The) Hague
is enhancing its engagement with the private sector and met with
Shell recently. Paris has regular meetings with Total ... London
is also in regular contact with the private sector including
meetings with Shell, BP and Royal Bank of Scotland as well as
Canadian oil companies."
Lars Christian Bacher, president of Canadian operations for
Statoil, told Reuters he conducted as many as 50 tours of the
company's Leismer oil sands site in 2011, most of them for
European officials and media.
Last November, Norway's energy minister, Ola Borten Moe, a
one-time critic of the oil sands, visited the site and said he
was impressed by industry efforts to improve its environmental
record.
"People see what it is and what it's all about, and
sometimes what it's not all about. Then we can have a more
factual-based debate around the dilemmas of oil sands, because
we know that there are dilemmas," Bacher said. "But that's
nothing different from any other kind of industrial activity."
The oil sands team also noted that Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper met Total's chief executive Christophe de
Margerie during an official visit to Paris in June 2010. A
spokesman for Harper said the two men had participated in a
business roundtable but declined to give more details.
"The lobbying from Canada and from Alberta is quite
impressive. They have been really active for the last few years,
organising lots of meetings and presentations," said one
well-placed European Union source.
Yet for all the effort, Canada's campaign ran into two
problems in late 2011. Firstly, the EU's executive Commission
decided in October to ignore Canadian pressure and rule that tar
sands crude was much dirtier than regular oil.
Soon after, in December, Canada's Environment Minister Peter
Kent abruptly announced that the country would pull out of the
Kyoto Protocol, which is the first global attempt to slow carbon
emissions and is much cherished in many parts of Europe.
Canada said it had to withdraw from Kyoto to avoid being hit
by penalties for failing to stick to targets for cutting
greenhouse gas emissions.
Kent, a former television news anchor who was appointed
environment minister in early 2011, immediately pushed the idea
that "ethical oil" from Canada is far preferable to crude from
OPEC nations with dubious human rights records.
A message from Britain's high commission (embassy) in Ottawa
on January 7, 2011 summarised Kent's message as: "it may be
dirty oil, but at least it's not bloody oil".
"WASN'T MY APPROACH"
That approach ended after Oliver, a sprightly former
investment banker who will turn 72 next week, took over the
Natural Resources portfolio last May.
Oliver has told Reuters that promoting the idea of ethical
oil "wasn't my approach", and has instead hailed the benefits of
oil sands to Canada's economy.
He has branded environmentalists who oppose oil sands and
pipeline projects "radicals" bent on limiting economic growth,
and in April angered green groups by taking final
decision-making powers on big projects away from regulators and
handing them to his own government.
Last year, he sent a letter to European officials implying
that if Europe pressed ahead with tagging tar sands dirtier,
Canada would take its case to the World Trade Organisation.
Many in Brussels were livid.
"You can't take Europe to court for treating oil sands
correctly," said Sven-Olov Ericson, a senior energy official at
Sweden's Ministry of Enterprise, Energy and Communications who
has been lobbied by Canadian and industry officials.
THE VOTE
Scientific experts from the EU's 27 member states finally
gathered to vote on their tar sands proposal in February. But
the group was divided: 12 nations voted for, eight against and
seven - including heavyweights Germany, Britain and France -
abstained. Because of complex voting procedures weighted to
reflect population, the outcome was a stalemate.
British officials said the desire to help Canada was offset
by worries about tensions between members of the country's
coalition government.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard, the most prominent
champion of classifying oil sands as a heavy polluter, said that
Ottawa's lobbying campaign had made her fear the proposal would
be defeated altogether.
Canada has now demanded more research into the validity of
the proposal. A letter sent by Oliver on March 22 to European
ministers said Ottawa remained "firmly opposed" to the
Commission's proposal because it made "an unfair distinction
between crude from tar sands and other sources of crude".
Brussels says it will study the impacts of its proposal and
won't decide anything until next year.
"When the world and these environmental groups are
fundamentally opposed to something that is in the Canadian
national interest, I believe that the government has an
obligation to stand up and say, 'Hey you're wrong,'" TransCanada
Chief Executive Russ Girling told Reuters in late 2011.
Minister Oliver agrees. "We hear a lot from environmental
groups, and that's fine, and we should hear from oil companies
and from others who may be able to bring some facts to the table
and who have interests," he said.