CALGARY, Alberta May 18 The oil industry in
Canada's resource-rich Alberta will be on the hook for a C$235
million ($172.7 million) government loan to clean up a rising
number of oil wells abandoned by owners who have gone bankrupt,
the province said on Thursday.
The loan, repayable over 10 years, will go to the
government-run, industry-funded Orphan Well Association (OWA),
which cleans up wells for which no party is legally responsible,
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said at a news conference.
The number of so-called orphan wells in Canada spiked after
the 2014 oil price crash as layoffs swept the oil patch and
companies went bankrupt. Alberta, which produces about 80
percent of Canada's crude, had more than 1,500 orphan wells in
February, up from 26 in 2012.
The loan is lower than the C$500 million an industry group
asked for in 2016.
The OWA will double indefinitely its levies charged to all
petroleum producers to a total of C$60 million a year, starting
in 2019, Notley said.
That, however, could be adjusted in the future based on how
many orphan wells are left, said Brad Herald, OWA chairman and
vice president of western Canadian operations for the Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers industry lobby group.
Notley said part of the loan, C$30 million, comes from the
federal government, which in this year's budget allocated C$30
million to Alberta to stimulate economic activity and employment
in the resource sector.
Cleaning up the wells will create 1,650 jobs over three
years, she said.
