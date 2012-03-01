* 12 producers to develop, share environmental technology
* Not specifically part of lobbying efforts, they say
* Environmental groups willing to give alliance a chance
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 A dozen of the
largest Canadian oil sands developers have banded together to
develop and share environmental technology as they seek to
persuade critics at home, in the United States and in Europe
that they are doing all they can to clean up operations.
Suncor Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Statoil ASA
are among the companies that have agreed to collaborate on
dealing with such problems as greenhouse gas emissions, water
contamination, land disturbance and the spread of toxic tailings
ponds, all sore spots with environmental groups.
Together, the 12 produce 80 percent of Canada's tar
sands-derived crude.
Top executives acknowledged the effort is still in its early
stages and the new group, called Canada's Oil Sands Innovation
Alliance, or COSIA, has no real budget to speak of.
However, they said new plans to set goals, report progress
and develop technology together rather than individually should
mean quicker results. The industry wants to show that it is not
as environmentally damaging as it has often been portrayed in
battles over such issues as approvals for new export pipelines
or the European Union's move to classify oil sands crude as
inherently dirty.
Murray Edwards, vice-chairman of Canadian Natural and one of
the country's most prominent energy investors, said that
although billions of dollars of investments are at stake, the
plan to speed up environmental improvements goes beyond the
industry's efforts to diversify markets and lobby governments.
"It don't think it's a means to an end, I just think it's
the right thing to do," Edwards told Reuters. "This is a major
world-class asset and we're just fortunate to have this asset in
Canada. It will generate substantial wealth for Canadians for
decades to come, and because it's so large we just have to make
sure we do it right."
At 170 billion barrels, northern Alberta's tar sands are the
world's third-largest oil resource. Unlike conventional oil, the
bitumen must be mined in open pits or steamed to allow it to
flow to the surface. Both methods are energy-intensive, meaning
they have higher carbon emissions than other types of crude
extraction.
COSIA's efforts will include sharing intellectual property,
but collaboration will be done in a way that prevents running
afoul of competition laws, said Dan Wicklum, who is the group's
chief executive. He is a scientist who was most recently a
senior official in the federal government's environment
ministry.
"There are a series of legal agreements that make COSIA
real," Wicklum said. "They were developed over months and months
with teams of competition lawyers, both internal and external.
They have scrutinized every word of the agreement and they are
fully confident that COSIA complies with not just the intent but
the letter of all competition laws."
Officials at environmental groups that have been highly
critical of oil sands developers, governments and regulators for
being too lax, said they are willing to give the big-name
alliance a chance.
Alan Young, executive director of the Canadian Boreal
Initiative, said it could be "transformative" if it lives up to
its billing as a group established in response to public
concerns and one in which corporate leaders are directly
involved.
"They've said they're committed to metrics and they're going
to be judged on metrics, and I congratulate them for making that
commitment to expose themselves to real performance measures. So
we'll see," Young said.
The trick will be showing that the effort is more than
another communications campaign, said John Abbott,
vice-president of heavy oil for Shell.
"Whether it be a reduction in land use, a reduction in water
use, a reduction in greenhouse gases or whatever, I think the
real proof of this alliance will be tangible and demonstrable
performance improvement," Abbott said. "Then, indeed, I believe
we can go out and talk about it. I genuinely think it should not
be the other way around."
The group's other members are Cenovus Energy Inc,
ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy Corp, Imperial Oil
Ltd, Nexen Inc, Teck Resources Ltd
and Total SA.