CALGARY, Alberta May 26 Statoil said on Tuesday it has evacuated about 110 non-essential staff from its 20,000 barrel per day Leismer oil sands project in northern Alberta as wildfires burn near the site but production is unaffected, a spokeswoman said.

The company said an uncontrolled fire is burning 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of the project site but it does not threaten the facility. About 75 staff remain at the site. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chris Reese)