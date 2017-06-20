(Repeats without change)
By Nia Williams and Ernest Scheyder
CALGARY, Alberta/HOUSTON, June 19 In the boreal
forests and on the remote prairies of Alberta, a handful of
firms are running pilot projects they hope will end a two-decade
drought in innovation and stem the exodus of top global energy
firms from Canada's oil sands.
They are searching for a breakthrough that will cut the cost
of pumping the tar-like oil from the country's vast underground
bitumen reservoirs and better compete with the booming shale
industry in the United States.
If they fail, a bigger chunk of the world's third-largest
oil reserves will stay in the ground. Canada's oil sands sector
has become one of the biggest victims of the global oil price
crash that began in 2014 when top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia
flooded the market with cheap crude to drive out high cost
competitors.
This year alone, oil majors have sold over $22.5 billion of
assets in Canada's energy industry, and been lured south to
invest in the higher returns of U.S. shale.
Joseph Kuhach is among the entrepreneurs in Canada hoping
they can turn the tide. He runs a small Calgary-based firm,
Nsolv, that is testing the use of solvents to liquefy the
bitumen buried in the sands and make it flow as oil.
Kuhach says using solvents can cut 20 to 40 percent from the
cost of producing the oil. The technique currently used is to
use steam to heat the sands underground to extract the oil.
It's a hard sell, he said, to Canadian producers struggling
with low oil prices. They are reluctant to invest in a
multi-million dollar technology that is unproven on a commercial
scale, he said.
"The comment I hear so often when I am talking to companies
is, 'We want to be the very first in line to be second'," said
Kuhach. "It's easier to go after incremental improvements that
they can back away from with no great cost and no great risk."
Nsolv is winding down a three-year pilot project with
Canada's second-largest energy producer Suncor Energy at
its Dover oil sands lease in northern Alberta. Suncor is
evaluating the results, the firm's spokeswoman Erin Rees said.
Fourth-largest producer Imperial Oil, controlled by
ExxonMobil Corp, is also developing solvent technology
and has had an ongoing C$100-million pilot project since 2013,
the company said.
The caution of oil sands producers stems in part from the
unique challenges of operating here, where projects take years
to build and require billions of dollars in upfront capital.
The development of the technique using steam two decades ago
made Canada's sands the new frontier for the oil industry, and
majors were among the firms that flocked to buy in.
Since then, innovation has stalled. That failure,
energy-industry entrepreneurs and venture capitalists told
Reuters, is rooted in a risk-averse culture that has left oil
sands years behind U.S. shale.
The exodus of international oil firms such as Royal Dutch
Shell and Statoil ASA from oil sands has made
innovation tougher because there are fewer potential customers
who might adopt new technology, said Joe Gasca, chairman of
Fractal Systems Inc. His firm processes bitumen into
higher-quality crude at the wellhead.
Fractal is running a 1,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) test plant
in eastern Alberta for third-largest producer Cenovus Energy
, which has yet to make a decision on whether to proceed
commercially.
DATING AND MARRIAGE
The shale sector moved fast to innovate and cut costs to
survive the oil price crash. In 2014, producing oil from most
shale fields cost more than the average $60 a barrel needed for
a new Canadian oil sands project to make money. Now, there are
some shale patches that can make a profit at $15 a barrel.
It takes months of pumping steam into underground reservoirs
before bitumen starts to flow from the oil sands. That makes
engineers reluctant to experiment with the delicate balance of
heat and pressure.
Shale, by contrast, provides comparatively fertile ground
for innovation. The initial investment is a fraction of what the
cost of an oil sands project. Relatively easy access encourages
competition as the many firms involved look for an edge. Wells
can be drilled quickly. The stakes are lower and the scale is
smaller if experiments fail.
Drilling longer wells and being better able to pinpoint
where in those wells to fracture the rock, among other
techniques, have supercharged U.S. shale output in the past two
years. That has boosted firms including Noble Energy and
Devon Energy and drawn billions of dollars in new
private equity investment.
Canadian producers have fewer projects to experiment with
and are unwilling to risk their massive upfront investments,
said Steve Fisher, chief executive of Calgary-based startup
Veerum.
"Shale is like going on a date, the oil sands is like
getting married," he said. "The risk for capital is high in the
oil sands, you have massive assets that need to complete on time
and operate for 40 years to make money."
Veerum's technology cuts capital costs by tracking how
accurately a new project sticks to design specifications during
construction, reducing the need for costly fixes later.
The company is supported by GE's Zone Startups
Calgary, an incubator for new firms in the energy capital of
Canada.
Another hurdle to innovation is the lack of sales and
marketing expertise in the city's oil industry to carry ideas
through to commercial execution, said Marty Reed, chief
executive of clean-tech fund Evok Innovations.
"At $100 a barrel it didn't take a sales and marketing
genius to sell the product," Reed said. "But if you are a new
company trying to get Suncor to adopt a new widget those skills
are crucial."
Evok was launched last year with a C$100 million investment
from Cenovus and Suncor over 10 years to accelerate development
of technologies to cut oil sands costs and emissions.
'INCREMENTAL GAINS'
Since oil prices began falling in 2014, the long-term
forecast for oil sands output in 2030 has fallen to 3.7 million
bpd, down from 5.2 million bpd, according to the Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers. Current output is around 2.4
million bpd.
Expansion will mostly come from adding units at existing
projects, given new projects are unprofitable at current
international oil prices of around $45 a barrel.
Canadian oil sands producers recognize that innovation is
crucial for their survival, and some firms are spending more.
The country's top energy producer Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd allocated C$549 million ($406.97 million) or 14
percent of its 2016 C$3.8 billion capital budget on research and
development (R&D), up 4 percent from C$527 million in 2015, when
capital spending was higher.
"It's mostly about incremental gains, but we do have some
big stuff that could change things," Canadian Natural President
Steve Laut told reporters last month, declining to elaborate.
Suncor and Imperial both held R&D spending steady from the
previous year while reducing overall capital budgets. Suncor
spent C$150 million, or 3 percent of its budget in 2016 on what
it calls "step-change technologies", while Imperial spent C$195
million, roughly 17 percent of its budget, company filings
showed.
The firms all said they were working on ways to reduce costs
and environmental impact. Producers also said new technology is
often developed in the field during normal operations and does
not necessarily show up in R&D budgets.
A number of producers, including Cenovus and Suncor are
looking at ways to add solvents to steam in their commercial
operations.
Unlike the solvent-only technique being pitched by Nsolv,
this would allow firms to adapt existing thermal plants rather
than build new ones, Kuhach said.
Even if pilot steam-and-solvent projects are successful, it
would take another three to five years for the technology to
spread across the industry, said Dan Wicklum, chief executive of
the Canadian Oil Sands Innovation Alliance.
Vancouver-based Chrysalix Venture Capital has become more
cautious about new oil sands investments since the oil majors
pulled out, Chief Executive Wal van Lierop said, but is
investing in technologies that may prove valuable to the
sector.
"I am really hoping we can get breakthrough technologies,
but I don't see them yet," he said.
"Mediocracy will not help. It will be go big or go home."
($1 = 1.3490 Canadian dollars)
