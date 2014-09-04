TORONTO, Sept 4 The Canadian government would
like credit card companies and banks to voluntarily agree to
lower transaction fees paid by retailers, and to do so within
months, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.
"We've said in last year's budget that the government will
work with stakeholders to promote fair and transparent practices
and to help lower credit card acceptance fees for merchants and
also to encourage merchants to reduce prices for consumers,"
Oliver told a news conference.
"We would like to see this proceed on a voluntary basis at
this point. ... We're looking at months, not years, obviously,"
he said.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; writing by Randall Palmer and David
Ljunggren)