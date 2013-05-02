TORONTO May 2 Ontario's minority Liberal
government unveiled a budget on Thursday that projected a
narrower-than-expected 2013-14 deficit and included measures
aimed at securing opposition support and preventing an early
election for Premier Kathleen Wynne.
Ontario will run a deficit of C$11.7 billion ($11.60
billion) in the 2013-14 fiscal year, as it aims to return to a
balanced budget by 2017-18, according to the budget presented by
Finance Minister Charles Sousa on Thursday.
New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath, whose support is
needed to pass the budget and prop up Wynne's government, said
she would consult with her voters before deciding what to do.