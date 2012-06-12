* OMA applies to Ontario court to review "unfair"
negotiating, fee cuts
* Health minister: Would rather negotiate in boardroom, not
courtroom
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, June 12 Ontario doctors, frustrated
with the provincial government's plan to curb their fees as it
cuts its deficit, said on Tuesday they would challenge the
changes in court, arguing that the ruling Liberals have not
negotiated in good faith.
The Ontario Medical Association, which represents the
doctors of Canada's most populous province, is applying to the
Ontario Superior Court of Justice for a review of the
government's negotiating tactics and a reversal of fee cuts.
"Here in Canada, everyone is afforded protections under the
Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This includes doctors," said
Doug Weir, president of the Ontario Medical Association.
"It's deeply disappointing that the government has devalued
the role of physicians to the point where we are forced to take
such a drastic step."
The dispute is the latest hurdle for debt-strapped
provincial governments like Ontario, for whom health care is
their biggest expense by far. The province ea rlier this year cu t
medical fees by a total of C$340 million ($330 million) as part
of an effort to balance its budget by 2 017-18.
Ontario Health Minister Deb Matthews said last month that
the fee cuts on dozens of procedures were only 80 percent of
what the province needs to meet its fiscal target.
The OMA said the Ontario government rejected several of its
offers, including one equivalent to a 2.5 percent fee cut to
physicians.
It cited a British Columbia case where the Supreme Court of
Canada struck down a wage freeze, ruling that the right to
freedom of association included the right to bargain
collectively.
Matthews on Tuesday said the government would rather sit
down to negotiate "in a boardroom, not a courtroom" and will
defend its decisions in any court case.
"Unfortunately, the OMA has walked away from the table, they
refused to return to the table and now they're taking this to
court for not being at the table," she told reporters. "I can
tell you I'm very, very disappointed, I think Ontario patients
are disappointed as well."
In their spring budget, the minority Liberals, who are also
in negotiation with teachers and other public unionized workers,
pledged to rewrite legislation if needed to control public
sector compensation costs, something that account for over half
of Ontario's program spending.
Credit rating agencies have repeatedly warned Ontario that
tackling its C$15 billion deficit will require resolve in
implementing tough austerity measures.
Canada's health care system is mostly publicly funded, and
there are strict rules on the role for private medicine.