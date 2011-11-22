*Ontario says committed to balanced budget in 2017-18
*Throne Speech includes promised tax and tuition cuts
*Health, education, green energy remain priorities
*Conservative leader Hudak pushes wage freeze idea
*Hudak may not back Throne Speech, could trigger election
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Nov 22 The Liberal government of
Ontario, Canada's industrial heartland, renewed its vow to
eliminate its C$16 billion ($15.4 billion) budget deficit in
six years on Tuesday, while also affirming some expensive
spending promises made in the October provincial election.
In the Speech from the Throne that opened the first session
of the legislature since the Oct. 6 vote, Lieutenant Governor
David Onley read the government's outline of its plans,
including tuition cuts for college and university students, tax
credits for seniors, and some lower taxes for families and
businesses.
The Liberals, who were reduced to a minority government in
the election, said they have rejected deep spending cuts in
health and education, and will protect the province's green
energy plans. The government will issue its autumn economic
statement on Wednesday.
"Confronted with today's challenge of providing world class
public services and a balanced budget in a time of slow growth,
your government will act, once again," Onley said.
The speech did not include ideas promoted by the opposition
parties, such as Conservative leader Tim Hudak's call for a
mandatory public-sector wage freeze. Hudak told reporters he
may not vote in favor of the Throne Speech if it it is not
amended, putting the government in danger of being brought down
in the legislature and having to face another election.
The Conservatives and the New Democrats, the other
opposition party, could join forces to vote the Liberals out,
either by rejecting the government's budget or other major
legislation or even the Throne Speech.
This is the first minority government in the province since
the mid-1980s. [ID:nN1E795251]
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)