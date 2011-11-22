* Ontario says committed to balanced budget by 2017-18
* Throne Speech includes promised tax and tuition cuts
* Health, education, green energy remain priorities
* Conservative leader Hudak pushes wage freeze idea
(Updates with details, background, quotes)
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Nov 22 The Liberal government of
Ontario, Canada's industrial heartland, renewed its vow on
Tuesday to eliminate its C$16 billion ($15.4 billion) budget
deficit in six years, while also affirming some expensive
spending promises made in the recent provincial election.
In the Speech from the Throne, which opened the first
session of the legislature since the Oct. 6 vote, Lieutenant
Governor David Onley read the government's outline of its
plans, including tuition cuts for college and university
students, tax credits for seniors, and some lower taxes for
families and businesses.
The Liberals, who fell one seat short of a majority
government in the election, said they have rejected deep
spending cuts in health and education, and will protect the
province's green energy plans. The government will issue its
autumn economic statement on Wednesday.
"Confronted with today's challenge of providing world class
public services and a balanced budget in a time of slow growth,
your government will act, once again," Onley said, emphasizing
the threats from a struggling U.S. economy and a European Union
on the brink of a recession.
The speech did not include ideas promoted by the opposition
parties, such as Conservative leader Tim Hudak's call for a
mandatory public-sector wage freeze.
Hudak told reporters he may not vote in favor of the Throne
Speech if it it is not amended, putting the government in
danger of being brought down in the legislature and having to
face another election.
The Conservatives and the left-leaning New Democrats, the
other opposition party, could join forces to defeat the
Liberals, either by rejecting the government's budget or other
major legislation, or by voting down the Throne Speech.
"A C$16 billion hole and not one new idea on how to bring
spending under control. You know what, we have a good idea: a
mandatory public sector wage freeze to help get the books back
in balance. We'll put that on the table tomorrow," said Hudak.
"We can't support a Throne Speech that doesn't address the
jobs crisis or the spending crisis in Ontario."
The minority government is the first in Ontario since the
mid-1980s and follows two back-to-back majority victories for
the Liberals under Premier Dalton McGuinty. [ID:nN1E795251]
Both McGuinty and NDP leader Andrea Horwath played down the
threat of a snap election following Hudak's remarks.
"I am convinced that there's a lot of common ground in
which we can work together so I choose to interpret the mandate
as a four-year mandate," said McGuinty.
Separately, Horwath said: "I think a game of brinkmanship
is the last thing that people need on the first day back of the
legislature."
Another major test of the Liberals' minority government
will come on Thursday, when the NDP presents a bill to cut the
sales tax on home heating bills, an idea the Conservatives also
support.
The Liberals say the move is not affordable or responsible,
given the large deficits the province is facing.
CUTS ON THE WAY
Ontario, which relies heavily on the manufacturing sector
and other export industries, accounts for about 40 percent of
Canada's gross domestic product and was the hardest hit
province in the recent downturn.
The Liberals have been ramping up their own agenda to
tackle the budget shortfall, including a 7 percent reduction in
the public service by 2014 and slashing some ministry budgets
by one third.
Economists and credit agencies are looking for even more
specifics on how Ontario intends to balance its books by
2017-18, later than any other province, and hope to see some
concrete measures in Wednesday's fiscal update.
But analysts are skeptical the province's economic
projections will remain intact. Growth rates and revenue
targets have been squeezed since the last budget in March, due
in part to a struggling U.S. economy, Ontario's main export
market. [ID:nN1E7AH1QW]
While debt servicing costs are expected to be more
forgiving than previously estimated thanks to low interest
rates, the government will still have to hold down spending
growth at historical lows. [ID:nN1E7AH1QW]
Don Drummond, a former Toronto-Dominion Bank chief
economist, now advising Ontario on spending, has already said
the province will not meet its deficit targets unless it cuts
program expense growth to 1 percent a year for the next six
years.
The March budget estimated that program spending would grow
at an annual compound rate of 1.7 percent.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)