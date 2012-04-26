* DBRS keeps stable trend on Ontario's AA (low) rating

* Cites ongoing fiscal resolve but fragile minority gov't

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, April 26 Credit rating agency DBRS gave Ontario's ambitious austerity budget the benefit of the doubt on Thursday, holding a "stable" outlook on its debt rating on Canada's biggest provincial economy, just a day after competitor Standard & Poor's put it on negative watch.

DBRS said the stable trend on Ontario's AA (low) rated debt reflected the province's ongoing fiscal recovery. The agency said the minority Liberal government's increased focus on controlling spending was "an encouraging step in the right direction".

The cautious praise was tempered by concerns about the minority government's fragile political situation and its ambitious efforts to slow spending growth.

"DBRS believes that implementing the tough measures required to achieve fiscal targets and limit debt growth will be very challenging and will require a significant pickup in fiscal resolve," DBRS analysts Travis Shaw and Eric Beauchemin said in a report to clients.

Earlier this week, the governing Liberals overcame their first major challenge since being re-elected in October as they passed their 2012-13 budget with the help of a tax-the-rich deal with the left-leaning New Democratic Party that allowed them to stay in power.

DBRS was the first big ratings agency to downgrade Ontario's debt rating in the fall of 2009 after the global recession dealt a hard blow to the manufacturing base of Canada's most populous province.

Ontario's credit is scored Aa1 at Moody's, AA- at S&P, and AA low at DBRS. They are investment grade ratings, but below the federal government's top rating.

Moody's lowered its outlook on Ontario to negative in December, though it still has a higher rating on Ontario than the other two agencies.

The news from DBRS came after the government lowered its budget deficit forecasts to 2017-18, when it projects the province will run a C$500 million ($508 million) surplus.

The accelerated path to a balanced budget could provide some relief to the province's relatively high borrowing costs if bond investors believe it is achievable.

Ontario's 10-year bond yield traded about 96 basis points above the Canadian government counterpart's 2022 bonds on Thursday, as the spread between the benchmark yields eased from the two-year high it hit earlier this month.