CORRECTED-Wizz Air opens first western European base at Luton
LONDON, June 22 Budapest-based airline Wizz Air has opened a new base at Luton airport, its first in western Europe, part of plans to expand its capacity.
TORONTO May 30 Ontario, Canada's most populous province and industrial heartland, plans to raise its minimum wage to C$15 an hour by 2019, its premier said on Tuesday, putting it far above the national average.
The provincial Liberal government, which is lagging in polls ahead of an election next year, plans to phase in the increase from the current C$11.40 an hour.
Premier Kathleen Wynn said the minimum wage would rise to C$14.00 on Jan. 1, 2018, and climb to C$15 on Jan. 1, 2019. Canada's minimum wage currently ranges from C$10.72 to C$13 provincially. Energy heavyweight Alberta is planning to raise its minimum wage to C$15 by 2018.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
