By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, March 18
OTTAWA, March 18 Canada's industry minister on
Monday said he hoped BlackBerry would remain a national
champion but added he did not know what would happen to the
mobile device maker, given the "very aggressive"
telecommunications sector.
"We never know what can happen but I've said - and I truly
believe this - I hope BlackBerry will continue to be a Canadian
champion in the world, that it grows organically," Christian
Paradis told Reuters in an interview in his office.
He continued: "This is my opinion here but that being said,
we don't know what might happen. The market is very aggressive.
When you talk about the telecoms sector ... this is a very very
aggressive sector."
The head of China's Lenovo Group Ltd told a French
newspaper last week that the firm might consider an acquisition
of BlackBerry at some point in the future.
Paradis said that if Lenovo did make a bid, the Canadian
government could examine it using national security guidelines
designed to block foreign governments from gaining control over
crucial parts of the economy.
"As the Industry Minister I don't want to send a signal and
I don't want it to look like I prejudged a deal or not," he
added.
Industry analysts, noting the domestic furor caused when
Chinese state-owned CNOOC Ltd last year made a bid for
Canadian energy firm Nexen Inc, say it is highly unlikely Ottawa
would allow BlackBerry to be sold to a Chinese firm.