TORONTO Feb 13 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest dealmakers,
expects to find more acquisition opportunities in the months
ahead as global market volatility plays to its advantage, its
chief executive said on Friday.
CPPIB, which manages Canada's public pension fund, said that
while investment deals have been slower in recent months because
assets are fully valued, recent sharp movements in commodity and
currency markets should help it find acquisitions.
"We are seeing more volatility in markets and that should
generate more opportunities for CPPIB," Chief Executive Mark
Wiseman said in an interview.
"If you look at increased volatility, not just in equity
markets but in currency markets, in commodity markets, the
long-term view and those comparative advantages that we have, in
these types of market conditions ... our comparative advantages
are more valuable," he said, pointing to CPPIB's scale, long
investment horizon and certainty of assets.
CPPIB is the world's fourth largest pension fund and 12th
largest fund, according to consultancy Towers Watson. It made
103 deals in fiscal 2014 and has private holdings in 33
countries.
It reported gross investment returns of 3.3 percent for its
fiscal third quarter on Friday, as strength in global equity
markets boosted returns. CPPIB ended the quarter with net assets
of C$238.8 billion ($191.3 billion), versus C$234.4 billion at
the end of the second quarter.
Wiseman said that while CPPIB did not see deflation as a
particularly large risk to the global economy, the world
appeared to be moving to a two-speed model, with China and the
United States showing growth and Europe and Japan needing
"substantial long-term structural reforms" to improve.
"Let's talk about Europe. It's a very difficult situation.
The economy has continued to underperform since the global
financial crisis, and in terms of structural reforms, they have
been reasonably slow in coming, for a myriad of reasons,"
Wiseman said.
On the other hand, he said CPPIB was bullish on Canadian
economic growth despite lower oil prices, noting the country
would benefit from U.S. economic strength and a lower Canadian
dollar. Still, the adjustments in the economy from
resource-based strength to more manufacturing and
export-oriented provinces may be painful, Wiseman said.
