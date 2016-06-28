(Corrects spelling of Chief Actuary's name in paragraphs 11 and
13)
TORONTO, June 27 Extra money pouring into
Canada's national pension plan following an agreement to raise
premiums should be invested more conservatively than existing
funds, Canada's chief actuary said on Monday.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has grown
rapidly since its creation in 1997 through a strategy of
directly investing in assets, including real estate and
infrastructure, and diversifying globally to reduce its reliance
on volatile equity markets and low-yielding government bonds.
Canada's federal government and provinces agreed in
principle last week to expand the Canada Pension Plan, raising
premiums moderately over time to provide greater payouts for
seniors. The expansion will be fully funded in advance by
contributions, meaning workers must contribute to the plan for
40 years in order to get the maximum benefit.
That is different from when the CPP was set up in 1966 and
benefits were paid out of existing contributions.
The plan has C$279 billion ($213 billion) in assets under
management.
Chief Actuary Jean-Claude Menard said that, while current
benefits paid out by the plan are mainly financed by
contributions, in the future around 70 percent could be funded
by investment returns.
"We can make a case that we might want an investment policy
that will generate less volatile results," Menard said in a
telephone interview.
The chief actuary, who reports to Canada's financial
regulator, reviews the pension plan's financial condition every
three years, reporting his findings to the Canadian government.
The next review is due at the end of this year.
Menard said that asset classes currently seen as volatile
include equities, while bonds are seen as more stable but offer
low returns.
"The empirical evidence is telling us that stocks are one of
the most volatile investments. The less volatile are money
market instruments, but at the same the returns are very low,"
he said.
Menard said that the CPPIB's existing strategy of
diversification will leave it well placed to meet the new
challenge.
"Diversification is giving better returns without
necessarily higher volatility, so the diversification is really
the key to this," he said.
Menard said that the Office of the Chief Actuary would talk
to CPPIB and other stakeholders about changes needed to its
investment strategy.
"The phasing-in period is over seven years - the main reason
for that is to reduce the impact on small businesses and
workers," he said. "It also gives time for CPPIB to further
discuss these important questions."
The CPPIB said last week it did not expect the expansion to
have a significant impact on its overall investment strategy.
($1=C$1.3077)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)