* Air Canada unions back pension relief
* Finance Minister Flaherty seen "sensitive" to problem
* Flaherty position delicate due to hard line with others
* Minister had rebuffed six other companies' requests
By Randall Palmer and Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Aug 7 Air Canada has
won key union support for its bid for more relief on payments to
erase its pension fund deficit, pressuring the Canadian
government to agree even though Ottawa recently rejected similar
requests from other companies.
The pension deficit of the country's largest airline doubled
to C$4.4 billion ($4.4 billion) during 2011, primarily because
of unusually low interest rates rather than any sudden demand on
assets. Unions recognize the danger that such a big shortfall
presents for Air Canada even though the deficit has subsequently
dropped by C$1.1 billion due to recent labor contracts.
"In this extraordinary circumstance, we don't want to do
something that pushes the airline over the brink," Paul Moist,
president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which
represents Air Canada's flight attendants, sa i d on Tuesday.
In 2009, Air Canada won agreement from the government to
allow it a moratorium on making any special payments to reduce
its pension deficit through 2010, and then a cap on special
payments that would rise from C$150 million in 2011 to C$225
million in 2013.
The company is now seeking to extend that cap until 2024,
and labor arbitrators have ruled that without such relief "grave
existential questions" would arise about the future of the
airline and its pensions.
Moist was one of several union leaders who met Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty on July 23 at Flaherty's request to
discuss Air Canada's pension situation.
Flaherty had told reporters a month earlier that the most
important condition that must be met for the government to agree
to any extension would be that all parties -- company
management, current union members, pensioners and the country's
financial regulator, Julie Dickson -- also agree.
Flaherty's position is delicate because in June he told a
group of six big corporations -- including BCE Inc's
Bell Canada and Canada's two national railroads -- that he was
not prepared to enact special measures to give them more time to
pay down their pension deficits.
He wrote them that reforms introduced in 2010 were designed
to give companies flexibility and avoid volatility in running
their defined benefit plans. He added that providing new
temporary relief now could result in notably higher special
payments later to eliminate deficits. A copy of the letter was
obtained by Reuters.
"The big challenge for Air Canada is they (the six
companies) have been rejected, and so what makes it possible for
Air Canada to do this?" said one Ottawa insider, who declined to
be identified.
The fact that Air Canada has hired Flaherty's former chief
of staff, Derek Vanstone, to oversee government relations and
strategy may also make the minister want to
appear not to show the airline any favoritism.
But for Bruce Aubin, who heads the pension committee for Air
Canada's retirees, comparing the air carrier with the six
corporations is like comparing apples and oranges.
"Air Canada's pension, it goes without saying, is in some
difficulty. The other guys aren't," he said.
The retirees have not voiced an opinion yet on whether to
back an extension of the special payment cap to 2024, and want
to understand the ramifications, but Aubin said "we're not
opposed to it".
"We're supportive of buying time," he said, adding that he
was looking forward to meetings with the government and airline.
The head of another union who attended the July 23 meeting
with Flaherty, Dave Ritchie, said the rules under which the
pension deficit is being measured are too harsh because they
look at the ability to pay out benefits if the company goes
under rather than its ability to make payments if it stays in
business.
"We've said to the government, 'Lookit, you need to send a
message...to the investment community and let them know that a
company is not going to fail because they are going to have this
unfunded liability because of the way the funding mechanism is
set up,'" said Ritchie, Canadian general vice president of the
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
"We have a lot of members that are retired, that need to
know that they're going to keep getting their checks
uninterrupted, for the amount they went out with. If they go
into default, everybody takes a haircut."
Moist said Flaherty was noncommittal at the July meeting but
appeared sensitive to the airline's plight: "I think he feels
the same way the unions do. Nobody wants to do anything that
precipitates, that puts the airline in any more difficult
position than it's already in."