By Allison Lampert
| MONTREAL, June 29
MONTREAL, June 29 The real estate arm of
Canada's second-largest pension fund said on Monday it will
invest up to $180 million in Chinese warehouse properties,
joining other institutional investors that are seeking to profit
from China's burgeoning e-commerce sector.
Ivanhoe Cambridge, part of the C$225.9 billion ($182.49
billion) Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec fund, said it
has launched a venture with U.S. real estate investor CBRE
Global Investments to invest in LOGOS China Logistics
Club, which owns and develops warehouse properties in hubs
serving large Chinese cities.
The commitment made by Ivanhoe and its partners will allow
LOGOS to make warehousing investments totaling up to $400
million, it said.
The investment supports Ivanhoe's plan to increase its
exposure to the logistics sector in markets such as Shanghai and
Guangzhou, Rita-Rose Gagné, Ivanhoe's executive vice president,
growth markets, said in a statement.
The Caisse joins Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in targeting China's
growing, yet fragmented logistics market.
China's aging warehouses are expected to require billions of
dollars pf investment in the coming years to cope with a surge
in e-commerce. (here)
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)