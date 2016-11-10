BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders dispprove proposal on independent board chairman
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
TORONTO Nov 10 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada's biggest public pension plan, said it ended the second quarter with C$300.5 billion in assets, up from C$287.3 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
The CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and invests on behalf of 19 million Canadians, said it delivered gross investment returns of 4.83 percent in the second quarter, or 4.75 percent, net of all costs. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(Recasts first paragraph, adds quote and details on latest CFTC data) May 19 Some speculators set up for a handsome payoff ahead of a U.S. bond market rally on Wednesday as they collectively built their net bullish bets on 10-year Treasury futures to the highest levels since the end of 2007. The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 240,010 contracts on Tuesday, according to Commodity Futures T