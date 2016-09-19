OTTAWA, Sept 19 The Canadian government's plan
to expand the national pension plan will see the cap on earnings
rise 14 percent by 2025, finance officials said on Monday, as
the country looks to beef up its retirement plan amid worries
workers aren't saving enough.
The new Liberal government reached an agreement in principle
with the provinces in June to improve the pension plan after the
previous Conservative government had refused to consider
changes.
Starting in 2019, the pension plan's income replacement
level will gradually be increased to one-third of eligible
earnings, from the current one-quarter, officials said.
The cap on eligible earnings will be increased by 14 percent
to reach C$82,700 ($62,718) by full implementation in 2025.
The higher contribution rate on earnings below the yearly
maximum will be phased in over the first five years and is
estimated to be 1 percentage point higher for both workers and
companies by 2023.
In 2024, a separate contribution rate expected to be 4
percent will kick in for earnings above the upper limit
projected at the time.
The government must still table legislation to make the
changes. Once the legislation is passed federally, it will
require approval from seven of the 10 provinces.
Eight of the provinces signed on to the agreement in
principle in June, while Manitoba has since come on board.
Quebec, which has its own pension plan, did not sign on but
expressed support.
($1 = $1.3186 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)