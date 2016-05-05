BRIEF-S&P says Australia ratings affirmed at AAA/A-1+; outlook remains negative
* S&P-Australia ratings affirmed at 'aaa/a-1+'; outlook remains negative
TORONTO May 5 Canadian pension funds posted lower first-quarter returns on their investments due to global market volatility, according to RBC Investor & Treasury Services data released on Thursday.
Growth has been negative in three out of the last four quarters, the company said.
Returns fell 0.03 percent in the first quarter, following a 5.4 percent return in full-year 2015.
"Global uncertainty created a volatile start to the year for markets around the world before stabilizing somewhat as the year progressed," said David Heisz, chief executive of RBC Investor Services Trust, a unit of the company.
Canadian funds have pursued a strategy of directly investing in assets such as infrastructure and real estate around the world, but they remain mostly invested in global equity markets.
May 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 39 bids for 90.66 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupee