TORONTO Jan 30 Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real
estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund, said on
Friday it had sold its 50 percent interest in two Ontario
shopping centers to a rival pension plan manager in Canada for
C$240 million ($190 million) as part of a move to reposition its
retail portfolio.
Ivanhoé, a subsidiary of the Caisse de depot et placement du
Quebec, said the properties sold to HOOPP, or the Healthcare of
Ontario Pension Plan, were the Quinte Mall in Belleville and the
Devonshire Mall in Windsor.
"This transaction completes the repositioning of our retail
portfolio in Canada," Arthur Lloyd, Ivanhoe's head of global
Investments, said in a statement. "We are now focused on
expanding our Canadian retail platform through organic growth in
key properties across the country."
HOOPP said the acquisitions were consistent with its
strategy to own malls and assets that provide strong, stable
returns.
($1 = 1.2652 Canadian dollars)
