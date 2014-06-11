US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as earnings gather pace; AmEx boosts Dow
CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina is in talks with Canadian energy company Talisman Energy Inc about a potential partnership in Alberta's Duvernay play, Pertamina chairman Dr Sugiharto said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an energy conference in Calgary, Alberta, Sugiharto said discussions were in their initial phases but Talisman had huge undeveloped reserves in the Duvernay and Pertamina should be able to develop a partnership in Canada.
Pertamina's capital expenditure budget, which includes international mergers and acquisitions, is $7.9 billion in 2014, Sugiharto said. (Reporting by Nia Williams)
