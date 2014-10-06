(Updates with comments from British Columbia leader)
By Julie Gordon and Scott Haggett
VANCOUVER/CALGARY Oct 6 Malaysian state-owned
energy company Petronas said on Monday it could delay
its planned $11 billion liquefied natural gas plant on Canada's
Pacific Coast by up to 15 years unless it can reach a favorable
tax deal by month's end.
Petronas said in a statement that the economics of the plant
are marginal and without a favorable tax arrangement with the
province of British Columbia and Canada's federal government, it
could shelve the project for a decade or more.
The company set a deadline of the end of October to reach a
deal. "Missing this date will have the impact of having to defer
our investments until the next LNG marketing window, anticipated
in 10-15 years," it said.
With companies such as Petronas facing fierce competition
from rapidly advancing LNG projects in the United States and
Australia, the threat should be taken seriously, said Peter
Tertzakian, chief energy economist at ARC Financial Corp.
"There is a trend for large multinational oil and gas
companies to walk away from mega projects that are marginal and
uncertain, so I don't view it as a bluff," he said.
More than a dozen LNG projects have been proposed for
British Columbia's Pacific coast, with companies such as
Petronas, Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corp
leading the race to build Canada's first LNG export facility.
Chevron's project hit a bump earlier this year, after
partner Apache Corp said it would sell its stake in the
Kitimat LNG project to focus on domestic oil production.
British Columbia is drafting tax rules for its nascent
LNG-export industry and negotiating the details with the
companies looking to supply the Asian market. Final legislation
is expected later this month.
Christy Clark, the province's premier, told reporters on
Monday that while negotiations with Petronas are complex, she
remains hopeful a deal will be made. She added that her
government is doing "everything we can to make sure this one
works."
Petronas, which has proposed an export terminal near the
northern city of Prince Rupert, said both parties had agreed on
clear milestones and actions to meet its mid-December target for
a final investment decision.
However, it warned that the current proposed fiscal package
and slow regulatory pace in Canada threaten the future of its
Pacific NorthWest LNG plant, especially given high construction
costs in northern British Columbia.
The Malaysian company must also reach complex impact benefit
deals with aboriginal communities near the proposed terminal and
along a related pipeline route.
If Petronas does end up postponing its project, other
companies could benefit, said Tertzakian, as less competition
will mean more certainty on costs and could increase the sense
of urgency to get other deals done.
"Petronas is only one player of half-a-dozen serious
players. If they decide to shelve it, that doesn't mean nothing
will get built," he said. "The more that drop out, the greater
the probability that something will get built."
(Editing by Peter Galloway, Jeffrey Hodgson and Steve Orlofsky)