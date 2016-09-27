UPDATE 1-Pope says will be "sincere" with Trump at Vatican meeting
* Francis says keeps open mind, seeks common ground (Adds more quotes, background)
OTTAWA, Sept 27 The Canadian government is set to announce a decision later on Tuesday on the approval of a proposed Petronas-led liquefied natural gas plant, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is headed to Vancouver to make the long-awaited announcement on the multibillion dollar plant in British Columbia, the source said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, May 13 Pope Francis said on Saturday he would be "sincere" with U.S. President Donald Trump over their sharp differences on subjects such as immigration and climate change when the two hold their first meeting at the Vatican later this month.