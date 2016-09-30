KUALA LUMPUR/MILAN, Sept 30 Malaysian state oil
firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd is considering selling its majority
stake in a $27 billion Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
plant, three people familiar with the matter said this week.
Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas, is weighing options for the
project as its finances have been squeezed after crude oil
prices have collapsed by more than 50 percent since the middle
of 2014. Additionally, the economics of the project have been
called into question as LNG prices for delivery into the main
markets in northeast Asia have slumped more than 70 percent over
nearly the same time period. LNG-AS
Petronas was given the go-ahead for the project by the
Canadian government earlier this week. It said then that
executives would study the conditions imposed by the Canadian
authorities and conduct a review before deciding on the next
steps.
Petronas on Friday said it will not provide any additional
comment when asked about the potential sale.
The sources said Petronas has been considering a sale for
months, after it became apparent that a Canadian approval was
possible, but had yet to take a final decision. Other options
are also being considered, including putting it on ice.
They added that finding a buyer in current market conditions
would be difficult. Petronas signed on for the project in 2012
through the acquisition of Canada's Progress Energy. That year
LNG prices climbed to as high as $18.17 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) but have fallen to $5.75 per mmBtu since
then.
If suspended, the project would be put on ice until gas
prices begin to turn around and Petronas is confident of
securing long-term contracts at reasonable prices, said the
sources, who declined to be identified as the negotiations are
not public.
Petronas has minority partners for the project in China,
India, Japan and Brunei.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in KUALA LUMPUR and Oleg
Vukmanovic in MILAN; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)