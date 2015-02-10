(Adds comments from drug company associations)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG Manitoba Feb 10 The Canadian
government will require pharmaceutical companies to post public
notices when drugs are not available or face fines, Health
Minister Rona Ambrose said on Tuesday.
Posting notices to a website about shortages is currently
voluntary. The website, www.drugshortages.ca, lists more than
200 recent shortages of drugs made by companies including
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC
and Pfizer Canada.
Reasons for shortages include manufacturing problems and
unexpected increases in demand.
Drugmakers are already required in the United States to
notify the Food and Drug Administration about shortages,
including the reasons and expected duration.
Ambrose said in Vancouver that the voluntary system hasn't
worked well enough, citing an example of an unnamed drug company
that refused to post information about the shortage of a cancer
drug.
"It became clear to me that Canadians were not getting this
essential information in a timely and reliable manner from all
pharmaceutical companies," she said.
Drug companies will be required to report actual and
anticipated shortages on a website to be developed, once
regulations take effect. In the meantime, manufacturers will be
expected to post information on the voluntary site.
The federal health department will also publicly list drug
companies that commit to notification and post online letters to
manufacturers that do not disclose information about shortages.
"This public register will name and shame those pharma
companies," Ambrose said.
Canada's Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies, an
association whose members include Merck Canada and
Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada, said it supported the move
and that generic drug companies are connected with most drug
shortages.
But Jeff Connell, vice president of corporate affairs for
the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association, said that for
some brand-name drugs there are up to 12 generic versions.
"Simple mathematics dictates that if, for example, there is
a shortage of an active ingredient used to make a drug, this
will impact one brand-name drug manufacturer but several generic
drugs manufacturers," Connell said.
