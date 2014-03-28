OTTAWA, March 28 Canada has signed a $105 million contract with the Philippines to supply eight military helicopters made by Bell Helicopter Textron Canada, a unit of Textron Inc, Canadian International Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Friday.

The contract was negotiated under a memorandum of understanding between the Philippines military and Ottawa's government-to-government contracting organization, the Canadian Commercial Corp.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced that memorandum during his visit to Manila in November 2012. The choppers are to be made in Quebec over the next two years. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)