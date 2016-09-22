(Adds pipeline association comment)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 22 Aboriginal tribes
from Canada and the northern United States signed a treaty on
Thursday to jointly fight proposals to build more pipelines to
carry crude from Alberta's oil sands, saying further development
would damage the environment.
The treaty came as the politics around pipelines have become
increasingly sensitive in North America, with the U.S. Justice
Department intervening last week to delay construction of a
contentious pipeline in North Dakota.
The Treaty Alliance Against Tar Sands Expansion was signed
by 50 aboriginal groups in North America, who also plan to
oppose tanker and rail projects in both countries, they said in
a statement.
Targets include projects proposed by Kinder Morgan Inc
, TransCanada Corp and Enbridge Inc.
While aboriginal groups have long opposed oil sands
development, the treaty signals a more coordinated approach to
fight proposals.
Among the treaty's signatories is the Standing Rock Sioux
tribe who opposes the Dakota pipeline.
"What this treaty means is that from Quebec, we will work
with allies in (British Columbia) to make sure that the Kinder
Morgan pipeline does not pass," Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge
Simon said in the statement.
"And we will also work with our tribal allies in Minnesota
as they take on Enbridge's Line 3 expansion, and we know they'll
help us do the same against Energy East," he said, referring to
TransCanada's plan to carry 1.1 million barrels of crude per day
from Alberta to Canada's East Coast.
The statement did not specify what actions the groups would
take to stop development.
The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, whose members
include the targeted companies, said in a statement that the
industry would listen to aboriginal concerns.
"The fact remains there is a critical need for pipelines in
Canada," the association said, noting that they are the safest
and most environmentally friendly way to move oil and gas.
Canada is assessing oil pipeline proposals as the country's
energy-rich province Alberta reels from a crash in prices,
partly due to insufficient means of moving oil to lucrative
international markets.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Richard Chang)