By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Dec 6 Canada's natural resources
minister on Tuesday apologized for remarks he made about
anti-oil pipeline protests that some people interpreted as a
threat to use troops against demonstrators.
Jim Carr, speaking after Ottawa approved Kinder Morgan Inc's
plans to build a crude pipeline, said last Thursday that
in case of violent protests the government would keep people
safe "through its defense forces, through its police forces."
Opposition legislators accused Carr, a member of the Liberal
government, of using reckless and incendiary language.
Environmental and aboriginal groups vow to do all they can
to oppose the Kinder Morgan bid to more than double the capacity
of its Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific Coast from
Alberta's oil sands.
"I didn't choose my words carefully last week and I regret
that," Carr told reporters on Tuesday. Carr said Canada had a
tradition of tolerating and embracing dissent.
"It was not meant to conjure up images or to bring up bad
memories for any community ... I am fully confident that
Canadians will be peaceful in the way in which they express
themselves on this and other decisions."
Use of the military to deal with indigenous protests is a
sensitive topic in Canada. In 1990, after a high-profile land
dispute between the Quebec town of Oka and a group of Mohawks
turned violent, soldiers were sent in to end the confrontation.
Carr declined to draw comparisons between any future
protests against Trans Mountain and a stand-off in the United
States, where a coalition of activists has been demonstrating
against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota.
Separately, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the Assembly
of First Nations (AFN )- an umbrella group of Canada's 634
indigenous bands - that he was proud of Carr's apology "for his
unfortunate comment."
AFN chief Perry Bellegarde said that given Carr had said
sorry, it was time to move on.
"We don't want another 1990. That doesn't get anybody
anywhere," he told reporters.
Although Kinder Morgan plans to start construction in
September 2017, members of the ruling Liberal Party said the
company is likely to face a series of protracted court
challenges before it can dig.
