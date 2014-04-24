By Julie Gordon
| VANCOUVER, April 24
VANCOUVER, April 24 Canada will meet a mid-June
deadline for its final decision on whether to authorize the
construction of Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern
Gateway crude oil pipeline, a government minister said on
Thursday.
"Of course we'll meet our deadline, there's a statutory
deadline that we have to respect," Minister of Employment and
Social Development Jason Kenney told reporters at an event in
Calgary.
A federal review panel recommended in December that the
pipeline be approved if Enbridge meets 209 technical,
environmental and social conditions. That set up a 180-day
review period for the government to make its final decision on
the project.
Northern Gateway would carry some 525,000 barrels-of-oil per
day from the Alberta oil sands hub of Edmonton to a deepwater
port in Kitimat, British Columbia, where it would be loaded onto
supertankers and shipped to international markets.
The project is supported by Canada's energy industry, which
currently sells most of its oil to U.S. buyers at a steep
discount to benchmark prices. It is fiercely opposed by
environmental groups and aboriginals concerned about a potential
oil spill.
As with TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL
pipeline to the United States, environmentalists also fear that
Northern Gateway will hasten the development of Canada's oil
sands and exacerbate climate change.
Kenney said that the Conservative government is doing
additional consultation work ahead of its decision, in
particular with aboriginal communities.
"We will approach final consideration of the (National
Energy Board's joint review panel) recommendation on Northern
Gateway in an objective fashion, based on the input, the
evidence and the results of our consultations," Kenney said.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Tom Brown)