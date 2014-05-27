OTTAWA May 27 Stung by criticism that
aboriginal groups have not been consulted enough on projects
like the Northern Gateway pipeline, the Canadian government
announced two initiatives on Tuesday to improve coordination
with natives.
Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford announced the
creation of Major Projects Management Office West to serve as a
single point for the federal government to coordinate activities
on energy infrastructure with British Columbia First Nations and
with industry in British Columbia and Alberta.
He also announced a tripartite forum to provide an
opportunity for the federal government, the British Columbia
provincial government and B.C. aboriginal leaders to share
information and align efforts on development of energy
infrastructure and natural resources on the Pacific Coast.
Enbridge Inc wants to build the
525,000-barrel-per-day Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to
the B.C. coast at a cost of C$7.9 billion ($7.2 billion). The
government has said it was looking to decide by mid-June on
whether to approve the pipeline.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
